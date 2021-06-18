Many, perhaps still too many, the uncertainties concerning the future of Stellantis in Italy. For months, the leaders of the company born from the merger between FCA and PSA have been questioning the efficiency of the Italian production plants, accused of having an excessively high cost. The first decision was made, and concerns the implantation of Melfi: will host the construction of four electric models for a production of 400,000 cars per year, but the production lines will be reduced from two to one and the staff will count 700 less.

Unions in Stellantis: “Avoid layoffs and closures”

But if for Melfi the future begins to be rather delineated, the other Italian factories have not yet clear what will be done. IS Daily fact on newsstands this morning tends to emphasize this aspect, with a negative meaning however: the strangeness of the negotiation is that the government has accepted the discussion for individual sites without demanding a general plan. And so, of what will happen in the other plants owned by Stellantis, nothing is yet known: it is not known whether the production of Maserati Levante will be able to continue in Pomigliano and that of the Fiat Panda. production of Alfa Romeo models, it is not known whether the rumor about the possible closure of the luxury pole of the former Bertone of Grugliasco will be confirmed, with the production of Maserati models that would be moved to Mirafiori.

Giorgetti: “Gigafactory Stellantis must be built in Italy”

In short, they are more uncertainties than certainties. Without considering the most outstanding issue of all: that linked to the new gigafactory that will host the production of electric batteries. At the moment Stellantis already owns two factories in Europe, in France and in Germany, and is considering where to build the third: the Italian government is pushing for it to be built within our national borders, the truth is that Stellantis has yet to take a final decision and this decision it is not expected for a few weeks.