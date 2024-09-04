Stellantis commercial vehicles will be the protagonists from 17 to 22 September 2024 at the IAA Transportation in Hannover, the largest European trade fair dedicated to commercial and industrial vehicles. The specialized division Pro One will be present at the event, strong in its European leadership in the sector, which sees the group’s commercial vehicles with a market share of over 28.5%.

Stellantis models at the IAA

At the IAA Transportation in Hannover, Stellantis will present models from the Citroën, Fiat Professional, Opel and Peugeot brands. At the fair (Hall H13, Stand C70), in particular, visitors will be able to discover the Opel Combo Electric, Citroën E-Berlingo Crew Van, Peugeot e-Expert Fridge with EPTO, Opel Movano HYDROGEN and Fiat Professional E-Ducato Cargo Box. Stellantis Pro One will present its conversion and upfitting strategy at the IAA Transportation 2024, developed in collaboration with over 450 certified partners worldwide. Thanks to this vast network of partners and the growing number of in-house conversions, Stellantis offers an increasingly wide range of products, from tipper vans to cargo-optimized vans to recreational vehicles, all specifically designed for the needs of private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large fleets. Highlighted will be the innovative hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) technology, already available on medium-sized vans and soon to be available on the new range of large vans. This technology represents a key milestone in Stellantis’ roadmap towards zero-emission mobility. For large hydrogen-powered vans, such as the Opel Movano HYDROGEN, which will make its world premiere at the show, the Group has designed a unique medium-power architecture that offers a range of up to 500 km, refueling times of just 5 minutes and zero compromises in terms of cargo capacity.

What’s new in engines and technologies