Stellantis accelerates in the market of car sharing and you buy Share Now

Free2move announced that it has signed an agreement for the acquisition of the car sharing company Share Nowthe joint venture established in 2019 by BMW Group and MercedesBenz Mobility. This agreement reads in a note by Stellantisfurther strengthens the position of Free2move as a major player in global mobility, adding 14 major European cities with more than 10,000 cars to Free2move’s 2,500-vehicle car sharing fleet.

In the demanding world of mobility, where users try to optimize every minute, time is precious. Moving a customer is a big responsibility. In Free2move we have designed an innovative mobility service model that adapts to consumers. This solution, – 2 – already operational in the United States and Europe, allows the customer to take a car for a few minutes or a few hours. If a customer wants the vehicle for longer, he can keep the same car without changing the contract – the price of Free2move it adapts automatically.

READ ALSO: Stellantis takes over Share Now: this is how it wants to restart sales

“The integration of the strong positioning of Share Now in major European cities will allow our customers to have access to a wider range of services to meet their different mobility needs “, said Brigitte Courtehoux, CEO of Free2move. “It is equally important that this acquisition accelerates our growth in terms of profit. We are now closer to achieving our goal of expanding the presence of Free2move worldwide, reaching 15 million active users by 2030 ”.

Leveraging the financial discipline of Free2move and the ability to run a profitable business, the note continues, this acquisition will further improve its economies of scale and synergies, contributing to the ambition Give Forward 2030 which plans to grow its mobility services up to net revenues of 2.8 billion euros – with a first step of 700 million euros in 2025.

Free2move recently announced the acquisition of Opel Rentaccelerating the growth strategy in Germany and Austria and pushing the transition from rental a mobility provider. Meanwhile, it has accelerated its expansion of car sharing in the United Stateswith service now available in Washington DC, Portland, Oregon, Denver, Colorado, Columbus Ohio and Austin, Texas. Free2move it also manages car sharing in Europe (Paris and Madrid). The term of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including compliance with antitrust requirements.

(Article by Agi)

