Batteries are the fulcrum of electric cars and electric cars, barring sensational upheavals, are the future of the automotive industry. Stellantis does not want to lose pace with its rivals in this respect, which is why it has decided to sign an agreement for the supply of nickel sulphate for the production of EV batteries together with Terrafame, a leading Finnish company in the sector. The five-year agreement provides that starting from 2025 the Scandinavian company will supply the Italian-French group with nickel sulphate.

Stellantis’ choice to focus on Terrafame is far from accidental: we are in fact dealing with one of the main players in the battery sector, considering that the Finnish company manages one of the largest EV battery chemistry plants in the world. Not only that: thanks to an integrated production process that starts from its mine and ends with the chemical components for batteries in a single industrial site, Terrafame’s production is fully traceable and, thanks to the exclusive production technology, can boast emissions of carbon nickel sulphate product among the smallest in the world. Also thanks to this agreement, Stellantis aims to reach its followers long-term goals: By 2030, achieve 100% of the sales mix with battery electric cars in Europe and 50% with passenger cars and BEV light commercial vehicles in the United States.

“This agreement is part of the procurement strategy of essential raw materials to meet our needs for the production of battery packs for electric vehicles – said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis – We continue to build a new global value chain together with world-class partners to support our global strategy and continue our commitment to become the landmark in the sector in the fight against climate change, with the goal of net zero emissions by 2038, ahead of the competition”.