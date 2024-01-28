New acquisition in the tech sector by Stellantis. The Group led by Carlos Tavares has in fact announced the acquisition of the artificial intelligence (AI) framework, machine learning models and intellectual property rights and patents of CloudMade, a developer of intelligent and innovative automotive solutions based on big date.

The terms of the agreement

The acquisition – as an asset deal – will support the medium-term development of STLA SmartCockpit and strengthens Stellantis' software strategy outlined in Dare Forward 2030. The AI ​​framework created by CloudMade, with integrated graphical interfaces, is the software and cloud development kit industry leader in the collection and analysis of automotive datasets and has been the benchmark for transforming the in-vehicle experience and mobility more broadly over the past decade. As part of the acquisition, 44 CloudMade engineers and software developers dedicated to developing AI technology will join Stellantis. CloudMade's framework architecture allows you to maximize the value of your data using three learning approaches: personalized learning, which predicts an individual's behavior in a particular context; fleet learning, which uses sensor data across devices to detect and share real-world characteristics; cohort learning, which combines real world data with data from groups of people distinguished by characteristics.

The benefits for Stellantis

CloudMade's software technology will support Stellantis' strategy to develop intelligent mobility products and improve customers' overall experience with personalized features that will make their driving safer, their life easier and their journey more exciting. Features and products include maintenance and predictive diagnostics to proactively identify and schedule maintenance needs and provide alerts, thereby improving vehicle availability, personalized in-car experiences that adapt to individual preferences, such as climate, driving style coaching and entertainment options but also the specific Stellantis voice assistant, advanced features for fleet management, navigation and cartography and finally the optimization of remote controls.

Future goals

Through this acquisition, Stellantis will also be able to develop fully proprietary, end-to-end navigation capabilities; improve data privacy, as data will be managed internally, reducing the risks of possible exposure; and introduce development kits for creating custom templates for its software developers.