The Stellantis group takes an important step in the diffusion of e-fuels also in Europe. After several months of tests carried out in the various research centers present in the Old Continent, the company led by Carlos Tavares has found that 28 million models currently in circulation, sold since 2014, are already compatible with the use of synthetic fuels of the “drop-in” type, therefore without the need for any modification to the propulsion group.
The results obtained by Stellantis
The eFuels for the tests were supplied by Aramco, an oil giant also active in the chemical and energy sectors. In particular, the fuels used were obtained by exploiting the reaction between renewable hydrogen which is made to react with CO2, captured directly from the atmosphere or from an industrial plant. According to the most recent research, this type of e-fuel would be able to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions of a vehicle by 70% during its life cycle compared to conventional fuels.
Aramco and synthetic fuel research
Aramco is currently working on two demonstration plants to explore the feasibility of producing low-carbon synthetic fuels. In Saudi Arabia, Aramco and ENOWA (Neom Energy and Water Company) are collaborating to demonstrate the feasibility of producing synthetic gasoline for light passenger vehicles. Meanwhile, in Bilbao, Spain, Aramco and Repsol are exploring the possibility of producing low-carbon synthetic diesel and automotive and aircraft fuel.
Stellantis’ commitment to e-fuels
“Our priority is to provide zero-emission mobility for all, with a focus on electrification, – commented Ned Curic, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer of Stellantis – while our collaboration with Aramco constitutes an important and complementary step in this path for the fleet of vehicles on the road. We are exploring all ways to strengthen our ambitious strategy to become a company capable of achieving zero emissions by 2038. “Drop-in” replacement eFuels can have a massive and almost immediate impact on reducing CO emissions2 of their existing vehicle fleet, giving our customers an easy and cost-effective option to reduce their carbon footprint, as simple as choosing a different fuel pump at the petrol station, without having to make any modifications to their vehicles.” The tests carried out by Stelalntis involved 24 engine families in use in Europe, with analyzes on exhaust emissions, starting ability, engine power, reliability, interactions with the lubricating oil, tank and filters, and fuel performance in extreme temperatures, cold and hot.
