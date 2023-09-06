The Stellantis group takes an important step in the diffusion of e-fuels also in Europe. After several months of tests carried out in the various research centers present in the Old Continent, the company led by Carlos Tavares has found that 28 million models currently in circulation, sold since 2014, are already compatible with the use of synthetic fuels of the “drop-in” type, therefore without the need for any modification to the propulsion group.

The results obtained by Stellantis

The eFuels for the tests were supplied by Aramco, an oil giant also active in the chemical and energy sectors. In particular, the fuels used were obtained by exploiting the reaction between renewable hydrogen which is made to react with CO 2 , captured directly from the atmosphere or from an industrial plant. According to the most recent research, this type of e-fuel would be able to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions of a vehicle by 70% during its life cycle compared to conventional fuels.

Aramco and synthetic fuel research

Aramco is currently working on two demonstration plants to explore the feasibility of producing low-carbon synthetic fuels. In Saudi Arabia, Aramco and ENOWA (Neom Energy and Water Company) are collaborating to demonstrate the feasibility of producing synthetic gasoline for light passenger vehicles. Meanwhile, in Bilbao, Spain, Aramco and Repsol are exploring the possibility of producing low-carbon synthetic diesel and automotive and aircraft fuel.

Stellantis’ commitment to e-fuels