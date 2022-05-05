Stellantis, boom in revenues

In the first quarter of 2022 Stellantis recorded an increase in revenues of the 12% to 42.5 billiona result – the group explains – favored by “best prices and product mix, in addition to more favorable conversion changes “. The group confirms the guidance for the full year. In the first quarter of 2022 Stellantis vehicle deliveries totaled 1,374,000 units, down 12% “mainly – underlines a note from the group – due to the non-fulfillment of orders for the supply of semiconductors”. In particular in Europe, deliveries fell by 24% to 622 thousand units. In the United States, on the other hand, they grew by 6% to 480 thousand units. Maserati registered a drop of 20%.

As regards the market forecasts for the whole year, the group has revised downwards the trend in the enlarged Europe with a decrease at the end of 2022 of the 2% against the previous estimate of + 3%. The forecasts for North America are also down, where sales are estimated to be stable against a previously expected growth of 3%. The estimates for India and Asia-Pacific remained unchanged at + 5% and South America + 3%.

Palmer, guidance confirmed despite unfavorable conditions

“Full-year guidance, with double-digit adjusted operating profit margins and positive cash flows, is confirmed, despite unfavorable procurement and inflation conditions, thanks to the success of the models and strategic partnerships.” Like this Stellantis CFO Richard Palmercomments the group’s results for the first quarter of 2022, underlining that in the period “net revenues grew by 12% thanks to net prices, a better mix of models and more favorable conversion rates, while deliveries fell by 12%” .



Read also:

War budget, state of emergency and the possible postponement of the elections

Maneuver of war and postponement of elections? The response of the parties

Passera to Affaritaliani: “The banking system has finally grown”

North Korea, unidentified missile launched. Kim Jong Un wants war

Russia-Ukraine war, Kirill attacks Pope Francis: “deplorable words”

Russian oil, EU divided on the stop: Hungary and Slovakia against

M5s, Conte: “I will be the first pupil of the new political training school”. VIDEO

Axpo, Green Flexy PPA: “concrete answer for SMEs”

Terna, Tyrrhenian Lab in the universities of Cagliari, Palermo and Salerno

Cosmetica Italia and Assolombarda kick off the Milan Beauty Week