Stellantis, count above your expectations. Cars delivered up to 1.476 million (+7%)

The Stellantis group ends the first quarter of 2023 with Net revenues for 47.2 billion euros, an increase of 14% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The growth is driven by the greater saleswith cars delivered for 1.476 million, with a +7%, thanks mainly, informs a note, to the better availability of semiconductors compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Overall new vehicle stock is 1.302 million as of March 31, 2023, which it says reflects a return to normal operating levels and includes an owned stock of 384,000 units. Stellantis started the buyback of treasury shares for 1.5 billion euros; the completion of the first 500 million euro tranche is scheduled for June 2023.

Bev car sales grow (+22%)

Global sales of drink increased by 22% compared to the first quarter of 2022 and remain a global priority with the launch of an additional 9 battery electric vehicles in 2023”.

Stellantis, accounts ok but slips on the stock market

on the stock exchange, Stellantis slips and registers -2% after the data of the quarter.

Subscribe to the newsletter

