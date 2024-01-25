Could the Abarth 500e you see above be a little more spicy? Good news, because its large group brothers, which will soon be on the STLA Large platform, are a lot faster. The Abarth 500e has a 0-to-100 time of 7 seconds; 5 seconds slower than the cars coming on the new platform. Such rapid acceleration is not only to make you happy, nauseous or addicted, but also to make the EV safer – according to Stellantis.

During the presentation of the new platform, company boss Carlos Tavares explains why he thinks a 0-to-100 time of around two seconds is safer than slow acceleration. 'First and foremost, it ensures safe overtaking conditions, making sure you can change lanes and overtake a truck on a two-lane road. So it's not so much about speed. It's about acceleration power for safe overtaking and we're very pleased that electric cars offer these capabilities.”

According to the boss of Alfa Romeo, Peugeot and Opel, there is 'nothing more difficult' than coming back from a failed overtaking attempt on a truck. 'The more acceleration you have, the safe the conditions become for overtaking. From our perspective, EV technology is great, as we all know,” says Tavares. In addition, fast-accelerating electric cars are also something that customers can enjoy.

Stellantis' STLA Large platform

The first car brands that can use the new base are Dodge and Jeep. Later it will be Alfa Romeo, Chrysler and Maserati's turn. The STLA Large battery pack is available in 85 and 118 kWh sizes. The maximum range should be 800 kilometers. Together with the other STLA platforms, the Large must ensure that all new Stellantis cars sold in Europe are electric by 2030.