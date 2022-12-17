New changes within the management of the Stellantis brands. Rebecca Reinermann is chosen to lead the marketing activities of Opel/Vauxhall effective 1 January 2023. The experienced manager currently holds the position of Area Operations Manager for Fiat & Abarth in Germany, Austria and Poland and from January 2023 will take over from Patrick Fourniol who will be the new head of marketing communications for the brand for Stellantis in Europe.

“I am looking forward to working with Rebecca, a marketing and brand expert with a proven track record in developing and implementing automotive brand and product strategies. Together we will continue along our successful path to deliver affordable electrified mobility, driving profitability alongside further profiling and emotionalisation of the Opel and Vauxhall brands.”, said Florian Huettl, CEO of Opel. “We thank Patrick Fourniol for all of his contributions such as devising and launching our new positioning and brand values ​​Detox, Modern German and Greenovation and wish him all the best in his new role.”

Rebecca Reinermann has held her current position since May 2021 and can draw on the experience of a career spanning over 15 years in the automotive industry. Before his current assignment, held positions at FCA, Hyundai and Toyota, both in the European regional offices and in the national sales organisations. With roles in brand and product development, communications and customer experience, he has held predominantly marketing but also commercial roles, from strategy to practical implementation. Rebecca Reinermann holds a BA in European Business Studies and International Marketing Strategy from the University of Lincoln and has a broad international background. Patrick Fourniol has been responsible for Opel/Vauxhall marketing and brand strategy since April 2020, having joined Opel from British sister brand Vauxhall. Fourniol has extensive experience in the automotive industry having previously held management positions at Toyota, Renault and VW.