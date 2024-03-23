Stellantis reduces its operational staff in the United States. The Italian-French group seems ready to cut approximately 400 jobs in the USA: The Wall Street Journal launched the indiscretion, explaining how it is the latest in a series of staff cuts made by Stellantis as it works to introduce its first electric vehicles to the US market.

Software and engineering in the crosshairs

It seems that most of these several hundred jobs about to be cut concern software and engineering divisions of Stellantis. In this sense, an unofficial confirmation came from Stellantis itself through a note seen exclusively by the newspaper, in which it is reported that the company “plans to shrink its engineering, technology and software organizations about 2% in the United States“. Numbers in hand, this percentage translates into approximately 400 employees.