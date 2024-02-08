In the wake of the increase recorded during 2023, the positive trend in Stellantis sales continues in January 2024. In the EU29 market, the Group recorded volume growth (passenger cars + commercial vehicles) of 17.6% compared to last year, corresponding to a market share of 19.7%, with an increase of 0.9 percentage points compared to last year.

The rest of Europe

Germany stands out, with an incredible +61% in sales, and the United Kingdom, with growth of more than 27%. In France, thanks to the success of the national campaign to promote social leasing, Stellantis grew by 19%, more than double the market. In Italy, however, there was a +14.1% (cars + commercial vehicles) compared to the past year, with six models in the top ten including the FIAT Panda in first position. Significant growth in sales is also recorded in the Netherlands, in Portugal – where Stellantis is the market leader – and in other European countries managed in collaboration with importers, such as Switzerland, Sweden and the Czech Republic, while Ireland and Norway have closed January with a significant +57.7% and +103.5% respectively. In January, the Stellantis Pro One commercial vehicle business unit, which offers a complete range of versatile commercial vehicles that take advantage of all propulsion options, recorded growth above the entire market, consolidating its share of 31.1%, with an increase of +20.6% in volume and +1.8 percentage points in share compared to last year.

“Stellantis' sales growth in key markets in January reflects the Company's collective commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction,” said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Chief Operating Officer, Enlarged Europe at Stellantis. “These results, in terms of volumes and market share obtained in all segments and in relation to all fuels, reaffirm our position as the main challenger for leadership in Europe. I warmly congratulate our employees and our partners on this stellar start to the year. We continue to look to the future, delivering value and always exceeding expectations.”