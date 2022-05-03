Stellantis secures the future of Canada’s Brampton and Windsor with an investment of approximately 2.8 billion dollars. An extremely positive news, especially from the first of the two plants mentioned above, given that with the production exit set at the end of 2023 of Chrysler 300, Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger the future of the plant was in question. There are no more doubts now: the site will be reorganized and completely modernized starting in 2024, a year before the resumption of production on site.

By then we will already be in the middle of the decade, which means that production will increasingly focus on electric cars. Stellantis has not revealed which models will be built in Brampton, but has assured that they will be vehicles based on a new flexible architecture, of which at least one will be fully electric. As for Windsor, on the other hand, the plant will be transformed to support the production of a new architecture that will provide electrical capacity to the batteries of several models: the conversion work of the production site should begin in 2023, with the plant that should keep the construction of Chrysler Pacifica, Voyager and Grand Caravan for Canada only. Last, but not least, the announcement of the return of both plants a three production shiftsa scenario that will be made possible by the new increase in demand for the new models.

“Today’s Canadian-made electric vehicle agreement is another investment for our workers and for our future. We are building a world-class Canadian automotive industryin addition to an innovative economy and a green future for everyone “Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented. Mark Stewart, COO of Stellantis North America, added: “These investments affirm our long-term commitment to Canada and represent an important step towards i zero-emission vehicles“.