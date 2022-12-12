Staff cuts for Stellantis in the United States where the Belvidere production site, Illinois, will close its doors next year by buying the layoffs of 1,200 workers. The group led by Carlos Tavares announced the decision, attributing the need to stop the activities of the American factory to the high management costs and the transition to electricity. However, the fate of the employees is not entirely sealed, with the company born from the merger between FCA and PSA which underlined that some will be offered redeployment initiatives in other factories of the group. The production lines of the Jeep Grand Cherokee are currently present in Belvidere.

The drop in sales of this model is precisely one of the reasons that led to the decision to close the gates of the plant starting from 28 February 2023. Grand Cherokee plummeted to -61% from the point of view of registrations, with the production site which has already reduced its working shifts, with only one active compared to the standard total. The shortage of semiconductors suffered in the past months has only aggravated the situation, causing production to stop on several occasions. “Our sector – reads the press release released by the American division of Stellantis – has been negatively impacted by a multitude of factors such as the current coronavirus pandemic and the global shortage of microchips, but the most difficult challenge to face is the rising costs related to the electrification of the automotive market. The closure of Belvidere is a difficult but necessary measure. However, we are working to identify other opportunities to reuse the Belvidere structure”.

The response of the sector unionswith Uaw metalworkers who railed against Stellantis’ decision with the words of President Ray Curry: “Announcing the closure a few weeks before the Christmas holidays is also a sign of cruel contempt”.