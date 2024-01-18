by VALERIO BARRETTA

McLaren chases Red Bull

The 2023 season decreed the clear superiority of Red Bull and the definitive defeat of the projects with which Ferrari and Mercedes began their journey into the ground-effect era. Last year, however, he also taught how ground can be recovered in a relatively short time: it was the McLarena terrible start and – thanks to the updates brought to the Red Bull Ring – protagonist of a high-profile second part of the season.

Stella's words

Now the team principal Andrea Star he doesn't want to settle, and although he believes Red Bull is still ahead, he sees the MCL38 as a step towards getting even closer to the Milton Keynes team: “We we are in a much better starting position than last year. The team's recent advances include a new wind tunnel, a fully operational simulator and an impressive set of technical expertise“.

“I expect a big step forward from Red Bull. Last year they practically did not develop their car. However, it is not necessary to recreate a Red Bull to be fast. We should be able to leap forward. I'm optimistic about it“, he concluded.

In 2023, McLaren practically started the season on the ninth weekend, in Austria. In the first eight events of the year the Woking team scored 14 points, but starting from the Red Bull Ring they climbed positions in the constructors' standings, finishing in fourth place. From Austria onwards, Norris has been the driver who has scored the most points in the championship: now the Briton wants to get his first victory in Formula 1. Something that Stella cannot promise him. But they certainly hope so in Woking.