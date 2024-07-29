Missed opportunity for Norris

Landon Norris He started in fourth position in Belgium, Max Verstappen in eleventh, but in the end the Dutchman managed to finish ahead of the English driver and went on holiday with a 78-point advantage over his rival.

Norris compromised his race with a mistake at the start, putting his wheels in the gravel at the exit of Turn 1, a mistake that dropped him to seventh. Verstappen broke free of Albon and Alonso and immediately found himself in the exhausts of the #4 MCL38, which he overtook with an undercut during the first waltz of pit stops. Norris extended the first stint and then when it came time for his second stop he stopped a lap after Verstappen, essentially putting himself in a position to make an identical stintbut with another set of hard tyres against the one of medium tyres available to Verstappen.

“Now we need 10 of your best laps”Lambiase told Verstappen via radio when it came to resisting Norris’ pressure to close the first part of the season with two points gained and not lost against the McLaren driver. Verstappen succeeded also thanks to Charles Leclerc’s DRS, which however proved to be unbeatable for Verstappen also because the RB20, as also underlined by Sergio Perez, was really slow on the straights due to the aerodynamic load chosen fearing graining. “We underestimated how difficult it was to overcome – He admitted Andrea Star in the post-race press conference and perhaps the 75 metres less DRS zone played a fundamental role – We thought it would be easy to pass Verstappen and it wasn’t like that also because he was very good at managing his set of medium tyres throughout the stint and we saw that many other drivers weren’t able to do it”. The McLaren team principal, however, looks at the glass half full: “I think this is the tenth consecutive race that we have been on the podium and we have gained more points on Red Bull, which was not a given on the eve.” The gap is now just 43 points and McLaren has recovered more than 70 in the last 8 races.