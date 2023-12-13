by STEFANO OLLANU

The age-old diatribe about the best drivers

By its nature, in a sport where the abilities of man and machine are completely interconnected and interdependent, the Formula 1 has always carried the age-old discussion with it whether the most successful driver is also the best on the grid.

The speed, maturity and absence of errors put on the track this season by Max Verstappen which gave him the third world championship in his career, has left very little room for doubt as to who is, at the moment, the best driver currently present in the queen category of motor racing. For the sake of Lewis Hamilton and his seven titles under his belt, who has to deal with a non-competitive Mercedes. The luck of the fans is when two super champions find themselves competing in single-seaters with similar speeds, and thus unrepeatable seasons like that of 2021 are created – net of its controversial epilogue made up of Safety Cars and decisions of the Race Direction.

Who are the best drivers today?

Even just in this recently concluded 2023, there were several drivers capable of highlighting their qualities, starting from the two young McLaren drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, passing through the pole position specialist Charles Leclerc, to the profitable Carlos Sainz, for the talented George Russell and the tough and evergreen Fernando Alonso.

Andrea StellaMcLaren team principal, wanted to give his point of view, indicating his personal top3 on the grid: “My three best drivers with the same car are Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso”. The Italian engineer did not choose either Lewis Hamilton or Charles Leclerc for his trio, in the interview given to Dazn Spain. Stella then delved deeper into the analysis of its pilots: “Piastri is talented and intelligent, has very high mental abilities and is very calm. Norris on the other hand is already one of the best, being very fast and consistent in the race, especially in tire management. If we could give him a good car, he could fight for the championship. But if I have to think of the most complete driver there is, I think of Fernando Alonso. He has no weaknesses and this makes him unique. He is not the best in several aspects, but he is very strong in each one. I see his mentality again in Piastri, both are capable of calculating data while driving.”