The sudden rebirth of McLaren

The first year of Andrea Stella from Team Principal of McLaren seemed destined to face numerous difficulties, at least judging by the performance of the MCL60s in the first race weekends of this season. However, after the updates brought by the British team on the occasion of the Austrian Grand Prix, the results achieved by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were surprisingly positive from that weekend until the conclusion of the championship, so much so as to highlight McLaren as a of the most brilliant and growing realities.

The outcome of the ascent

A notable progress that allowed the team to reach peaks such as Piastri's victory in the Sprint race in Qatar, which contributed to reaching the 302 points in the Constructors' standingssynonymous with the best result since 2012. McLaren therefore deserved loud applause from the paddock and fans, with many of them now expecting further progress in view of the next world championship, such as to position the Woking company as one of the most competitive companies. The first to have called for calm, however, was Stella himself.

The foundations for next year

The Umbrian engineer, in a meeting with the media, confirmed that the team's work will obviously be aimed at perfecting the progress made so far, but always without creating false expectations: “Ultimately, the parameters you use to position yourself internally, and even externally are quite quantitative in Formula 1 – has explained – you like to see what kind of progress you're making in the wind tunnel and in the simulations, and you know that a certain figure will mean that you're two tenths, half a second, seven tenths better at the start of a season. Realistically, we know that if we want to maintain our competitiveness next season you have to have half a second in your hand, otherwise you're going backwards. We will look at the data, and based on this we will position the team internally and externally.”

The thought of the McLaren house

“Our philosophy is that of be very honest about what we know – he added – we must not create false expectations because reality will come at you in a violent way and we don't want to be in that position. At the same time, we don't want to downplay it too much and then find out that we weren't ready to fight at the front and didn't make good decisions based on that. We'll just stick to the data, but we will be realistic and honest. This is our philosophy.”