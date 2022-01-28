The woman often mentioned by Alex Belli has decided to tell her version of events

While staying in the house of the Big Brother Vip Alex Belli to defend the relationship with Soleil and reassure Delia has repeatedly mentioned a certain Star, mutual friend of the two. In the last few hours, the elusive Stella has come out of the closet and asked Barbara D’Urso to host it to defend Alex Belli’s behavior by sword.

So yesterday Stella was in the studio a Afternoon 5 and confirmed that she is the third person Delia talks about and that from what they imply they go to bed together.

“Are you the third person Delia talks about?” Barbara asked him. And Stella first hesitated a bit, then she admitted: “Yes, I am perhaps this third person. I wouldn’t want to focus on just that, Alex doesn’t want to be defined. Love can mean a lot of things. I love Alex. Delia is not a victim, she is consenting and happy ”.

At Libero Quotidiano the girl was more explicit:

Source: Mediaset

Stella: “I, Alex and Delia are friends, lovers and accomplices”

“We are friends, lovers and accomplices in life and work. Delia, with whom Alex has a relationship that leaves the partner free to have friends and girlfriends with relationships that are not based on superficiality, but which go beyond, has always accepted me. They are not a danger to anyone, we traveled together, we rode motorcycles, did photo shoots, dives and slept together, we shared everything even moments of erotic complicity. In the sense that in our relationship we also shared free sexuality, but which is certainly not the fulcrum of our intense friendship ” – her words.

In short, for Stella the concept of free love is decidedly clear, it is less so for Alex Belli who, when questioned in the last episodes by Alfonso Signorini, has always remained vague.

“Free love means sleeping with other women even if you are married, yes or no?” – Signorini urged him. And after a strong hesitation Alex replied: “No, not for me”.