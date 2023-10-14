Recipes, tennis and love. Stella Menna shines in the kitchen (and on social media)

Stella Menna’s is a story of rackets and pans. To those unfamiliar with tennis, the two symbolic objects might appear similar, even interchangeable. But just try hitting a yellow ball with a steel pan or cooking aubergines parmigiana on a ‘string plate’. You wouldn’t have much satisfaction. Stella, on the other hand, knows how to distinguish them. Here I am.

Stella Menna and the food book, ‘You are the star in the kitchen!’

Although the two greatest passions of his life intertwine on a daily basis. Just read his first book, published by Mondadori. It’s called ‘You are the star in the kitchen!’ She will present it on October 14th, in Rome at ‘Eataly’. It was also a surprise for her to collect her recipes (and her life) in one volume. She had to be a tennis player, continue to train seven hours a day to make her forehand and backhand increasingly effective, live out of a suitcase in her hand to participate in tournaments all over the world. At less than 12 years old she won the Italian champion title, then also the under 14 one.







Stella Menna, farewell to tennis and life as a social star as a food influencer

A blow-up of him with the tricolor shield in his hand stands out in the clubhouse of the club he attends. She climbed the world rankings to position 336. She was a promise of the WTA, the women’s tennis circuit. But fate, as you know, does not spare challenges and at 19 years old Stella had a knee injury which meant she had to say goodbye to professionalism.

She didn’t lose heart – tennis players are tenacious, on and off the court – and she changed her life. She studied Economics, obtained a master’s degree and a doctorate, and became an accountant.

In the meantime he has freed his other passion: cooking. She says that between pain, stress and uncertainties about the future, cooking was like therapy. And now, at 35, she is one of the most loved food influencers in Italy, with almost 600 thousand followers on Instagram alone.

His profile, ‘unastellaincucina’, makes you hungry. Decidedly. Potato sphere with liquid yolk, sweet cheese risotto, truffle tagliolini, pulled pork croquettes, torn egg sandwich, ricotta and courgette gnocchi. In the videos the colors triumph and the flavors can be sensed. “I cook out of passion but above all out of love for Federico who (fortunately) is always hungry”, it is written in his Instagram status (and in the dedication of the book). Her husband, Federico, often appears in the films. And not just for cleaning the kitchen. It’s another ingredient of her success. In a social world almost always expressed in the singular, it’s a good sign.

