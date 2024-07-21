by SIMONE PELUSO

A bit of a messy strategy, but in the end it works. McLaren has achieved its goal: a one-two and a win for Oscar Piastriwho had taken the lead at the start and maintained it until the second pit stop.Undercut by Lando Norrisdone with the intention of protecting him from Mercedes and Red Bull, ended up putting the Briton ahead of the Australian, who in turn was perhaps stopped a lap late.

The team order to swap positions, which came in a particular and not so imperative tone towards Norris – actually faced with a choice and not a command – it went on for several laps, keeping the pit wall in suspense almost until the checkered flag, but in the end Lando agreed to grant Oscar his first victory in the knowledge that he would have the support of the team and his teammate from now until the end of the season.

“Our patience is forged by champions, at least during my career, and I know how champions think. Obviously if they see the opportunity to win the race they think they will win it, but then the reality is that the sequence of pit stops was such that we wanted to avoid at all costs, even in the event of a problem during the stops, ending up behind Ferrari and Mercedes – commented the McLaren team principal, Andrea Starto the microphones of Sky Sports UK – We know how difficult it is to overtake on this circuit, so in the interest of the team and the drivers, a cautious approach was needed, and that’s what we had. Obviously when the undercut is so strong you end up swapping positions, but I think the result is fair. Oscar drove very well all weekend and in the race. We enjoy this one-two, which is the most important thing, and also some very important points for the championship.”

Among the things that have caused the most discussion is, as mentioned, the tone and manner in which Norris was asked – or advised – to make way for Piastrithrough an engineer-driver discussion that continued intensely for several laps (with the Englishman, in the meantime, doing everything he could to open the gap with his teammate).

“This is our style of communication, and I have to say that Will (William Joseph, Norris’s race engineer ed.) he was very good at using this style, but if I was in the car I would have needed someone to say ‘you have shown what you wanted, now let’s do what is right for you and your championship’, and that’s what we did. I think that Lando got the message and we like a champion like that, who is eager to win and who from this point of view turns a deaf ear a bit. We are comfortable, I’m sure Lando is too. We are enjoying this day with the first two positions of McLaren in qualifying and in the race, as well as Oscar’s first win, but there will certainly be something to discuss“.