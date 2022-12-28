Two difficult years, which have left a bad taste in my mouth. Between Daniels Ricciardo and the McLaren the understanding never started, and theHoney Badger he found himself trapped in a car that he never understood, having to face a very solid and strong teammate in Lando Norris. It is natural that the marriage did not continue beyond the two-year period: Ricciardo, now a reserve in Red Bull, has however taught McLaren something.

“One point I would like to underline from the team’s point of view concerns the approach to racing: Daniel has always kept his composure. He was collaborative, positive, constructive, even during the difficult weekends. We have seen in the past, not necessarily at McLaren, how these situations can get very difficult. Environmentally, they can take a downward spiral. It never happened with him, so we are very grateful to him for that“, underlined the new team principal Andrea Stella. “From the difficulties we have acquired technical and driving knowledge: I think it has been an extremely positive process, from which everyone has learned the right approach to this job“.

For 2023, the Australian driver will have to settle for being on the bench, albeit in the team that dominated the season that has just ended. His hope is to keep active and wait for a “gluttonous” place to become available. However, apart from Lewis Hamilton’s, the best seats all have contracts that expire from 2024 onwards. So much so, for theHoney Badgeract as a spectator interested in the internal dynamics between Max Verstappen and Sergius Perez. If the atmosphere between the two becomes unbreathable, it is not excluded that Helmut Marko and Chris Horner decide for a sensational changing of the guard in order to safeguard the Dutchman’s chances of a third world title. At the moment it seems like a remote hypothesis, but Red Bull are not new to mid-season driver changes.