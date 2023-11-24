Designer Stella McCartney (London, 52 years old) is known for her commitment to the environment and her constant search for a sustainable way of making fashion. She has never used animal skin in her designs and opts for innovative fabrics, such as recyclable polyester, skin extracted from mushrooms and wool with low environmental impact. The daughter of Beatles legend Paul McCartney is an example of respect for the environment in her industry, but now there are those who question whether that respect is also transferred to the personal sphere. The question arises after plans by McCartney and her husband, Alasdhair Willis, creative director of Adidas, to build a five million pound (more than 5.7 million euros) mansion in the Highlands (Scotland) have been put on hold. in doubt due to its environmental impact.

British media such as The Times and Daily Mail They claim that Karen White, the former owner of the land at Commando Rock (in the Scottish town of Glenuig), has formally objected to the designs of the modernist house that the couple proposes, after locals and visitors to the area presented more of 50 complaints about it at City Hall. The woman, who now lives in Taunton, England, submitted a letter to Highland Council arguing that the designers’ proposal would have “an unnecessary impact on the sensitive ecology and landscape” of the area. Additionally, Ella White added that she was “shocked” by the designs presented by the couple, after McCartney’s lawyers assured her that the house they planned to build would be “modest” and with a “light footprint.”

White obtained planning permission for a permanent family home on this land in 1999, which was “extremely sensitive given the nature of the site and great care was taken to make the house discreet and appropriate for the stunning surroundings,” he explains in his written, to which several British media have had access. In this sense, the former owner considers that the mansion proposed by McCartney and Willis is not in keeping with the area. “First of all, the site is very beautiful and ecologically sensitive. It has a forest of ancient oaks, as well as significant landscape trees. “The original 1999 proposal was very carefully considered to ensure that the building would have minimal impact on flora and fauna and in particular the ancient woodland and important pine trees in the landscape,” she alleges. “This is not the case with the current proposal. The building’s footprint has been shifted further seaward by the addition of two new wings, one of which impinges on the ancient oak forest and the other encroaches on the cliff edge and therefore requires the removal of mature pine trees. “, Add.

Fears have also been raised that the plans proposed by the couple could have a negative impact on the well-being of otters in the area, but architects at Brown & Brown, in charge of the project, say there was “no evidence” of this. type of animals on the site. “Otters do not appear on demand. The fact that the architect has visited the area and has not encountered them does not mean that they are not there. On numerous occasions over the last 50 years I have seen lone otters, pairs of otters and families on the rocks and there is no doubt that they would be disturbed if this building were allowed to go ahead,” explains White, who insists that the arguments given by the architect to move the house “did not make sense” and the construction would have a significant impact on the “precious flora and fauna.” Brown & Brown, for its part, has written to Tierras Altas City Council describing as “inaccurate” some of the comments made by locals in their formal complaints.

McCartney and Willis, who have been married since 2003 and have three children, bought the plot of land for about 450,000 pounds (just over 517,900 euros). The plans for the proposed property, which were submitted last February, according to The Times, They still have to go through the council’s planning committee. This proposal includes a design statement from the architects stating that a “simple materials palette will be used with a contemporary and complementary mix of raw Scottish natural stone” as well as concrete and weathering steel.

Architect Alan Dunlop, one of Scotland’s most prominent, previously argued in favor of the plan, describing it as “an exceptional project”. “It will improve the area, not detract from it. “If the plans are seen in context and people understand how it will sit on the land and look at it objectively, I think they will agree that it has been sensitively thought out,” he commented in an interview with The Scottish Mail on Sunday. In his opinion, “the comments that oppose the project have a nationalist tone” and “there is an anti-celebrity element in them.”