Under the Tuscan Sun. It’s not about the Audrey Wells movie and it’s about the ClubSwan Racing. This Friday saw the penultimate day of the Swan Tuscany Challenge, the first event of the season, and the level shown by the fleet in the Gulf of Follonica is delighting sailing lovers. Tomorrow, Saturday, the last three sleeves will be played and they the ‘Stella Maris’ will arrive as leaders in ClubSwan 50 and the ‘Mamao’ in ClubSwan 36. It was not an easy day this Friday because the 15 knots were not exceeded, the wind was changing and as an example, that in the third start of the ClubSwan 50, the task had to be canceled and then shortened because in windward there was a wind other than leeward.

Precisely this circumstance was what ‘saved’ ‘Stella Maris’ from losing the lead because in this third round he made an off-line for which he was penalized. But with the manga canceled everything started from scratch and there he recovered and He ended up signing a day with a tenth place, a first and a third. This helps August Schram’s Austrian boat to remain at the top of the ClubSwan 50 class and will arrive on Saturday with two points more than the second classified, ‘Hatari’ and with a margin of nine compared to ‘Cuordileone’, third. Precisely in the ‘Stella Maris’ sails the Spanish Javier de la Plaza.

The class is tighter Club Swan 36. The ‘Mamao’, after signing a first and two second places this Friday, will sleep as leader but tied on points (23) with the ‘G-Spot’. Haakon Lorentzen’s Brazilian boat performed excellent maneuvers and shined both at the starts and upwind. The ‘G-Spot’, who won the first round, went from more to less because in the following two he signed a fourth and fifth place. On Saturday, the dispute seems hectic because the ‘Fracing Future’, which is third, is only one point from the lead and is also full of confidence because it won the third and last heat this Friday.