The EU Commissioner for Health: millions still without dose, it is right for the States to think about the obligation

FROM THE ENCOUNTER IN BRUSSELS. “There situation is worrying ». The current epidemiological picture in Europe does not leave Stella Kyriakides calm. The EU Commissioner for Health believes that it is not yet time to start treating the coronavirus as if it were endemic. The spread of Omicron is bringing various essential activities of our societies to their knees and increasing pressure on hospitals, but not only: “The more it spreads – explains the commissioner – the greater the risk of an even more dangerous variant emerging.“.

Is it correct to say that we are in a phase in which two pandemics coexist?

“Lhe great wave of infections that we are seeing throughout Europe is driven by a coexistence of Delta and Omicron. A worrying situation. What we do know is that our vaccines offer a good level of protection from severe disease and hospitalization for both variants. This confirms the importance vaccine and booster ».

Is it now accepted that the disease caused by Omicron is less severe?

“What we see goes in this direction, but we shouldn’t be complacent. The sheer weight of Omicron’s numbers sends people to hospital, especially the unvaccinated. Therefore Omicron should not be considered a lighter variant. It is also disrupting many businesses – from separate collection to schools, from travel to essential services – and putting a strain on hospitals. Furthermore, the more it spreads, the greater the risk of an even more dangerous variant emerging“.

According to the WHO, within two months 50% of the European population could be infected: is this a realistic estimate?

«This estimate is the result of a mathematical model. We will see how it will turn out in reality, which is always difficult to predict. What is clear is that Omicron is spreading everywhere. The ECDC models estimate that it will be dominant by February, after all it is already dominant in more than half of the EU member states “.

Is the reopening of schools a risk that we must inevitably take?

“Keeping schools open and kids safe in classrooms has been our priority throughout the pandemic for their development and mental health. But we did it as safely as possible. This is why it is essential to follow the recommendations for schools in terms of tests, insulation, masks, and above all ventilation of the environments “.

Italy has introduced the compulsory vaccine for over 50s, Austria will start in February. But the rest of the EU countries do not seem convinced: is compulsion or persuasion better?

«The vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from Covid. However, over a year after its release, millions of Europeans are still not vaccinated. This needs to change. And therefore it makes sense to discuss the obligation. Persuasion is always better than coercion, but if persuasion doesn’t work and public health is seriously at risk, states should evaluate all options “.

The Spanish government says we will soon have to treat Covid as an endemic disease, like the flu. In Italy there is talk of interrupting the daily counting of cases and doing it only on a weekly basis: it is time to change the approach to the disease at European level?

“We are still in a lethal pandemic with a highly contagious virus. Covid has not yet become endemic. While Omicron appears to cause less severe disease, it is no less dangerous. In the EU we must continue with our strong common response to the crisis“.

Does it make sense to impose isolation only on symptomatic patients and to leave asymptomatic patients free, if vaccinated with three doses, as requested by the Italian Regions?

“Last week we provided updated guidelines on quarantine and isolation that take into account vaccination status and the pressure on health systems and societies.”

The guidelines, produced by the ECDC, say that asymptomatic and symptomatic should be treated in the same way …

“Each state can adapt the rules to its own situation, but it is important to remember that although the vaccine protects against serious disease, vaccinated people can become infected and infect others. It is essential to continue applying other preventive measures, such as wearing the mask in crowded spaces, maintaining distance and good ventilation, regardless of whether symptoms are present or not.“.

Italy continues to ask EU travelers for a swab, even if vaccinated: is it a justified measure?

“States that have used the emergency brake to introduce further restrictive measures, such as the buffer requirement, should always do so in a proportionate way and for the shortest time.and possible period. Furthermore, it is essential that there is close coordination and good communication between states and with citizens. Omicron partially escapes vaccines and we see that some vaccinated people can spread the virus ».

Let’s take a leap in January 2023: how do you imagine life in a year? Will we still have the mask, the vaccine and the Green Pass?

“I’d like to predict the future, but unfortunately I can’t. What we can say with some degree of sicit is that Covid is unlikely to go away on its own. It will likely become endemic at some point, we will learn to live with it, protecting the most vulnerable with vaccines and treatments. But our behavior today will count for January 2023. What we do today, collectively and individually, decwill identify the evolution of the situation. With vaccine, mask and distance we can return to a new normal that is as close as possible to our old normal “.