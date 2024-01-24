Alonso's two titles

If you look at the roll of honor of Formula 1 world champions, the name of Fernando Alonso it is present alongside the seasons 2005 and 2006, when he triumphed with Renault, interrupting the golden era of Michael Schumacher's Ferrari. Yet, analyzing the Spaniard's career, the current Aston Martin driver could have equaled the number of successes of Lauda, ​​Senna or Piquet, great names of the sport with three titles each.

The World Cup was missed

Alonso has repeatedly missed the goal of the triple crown, either due to unlucky episodes, wrong choices or internal tensions with teammates, such as the one with the debutant Hamilton in McLaren in 2007 which brought both within 1 point of the winner Kimi Raikkonen. In the Spaniard's career, however, there were also two championships he lost very narrowly, and both at the wheel of Ferrari. In the 2010in his first year in Maranello, failed to achieve his goal of overtaking Sebastian Vettel for 4 pointsand for alone 3 in 2012still fighting with the German Red Bull driver.

Stella's regret

These probably represent the greatest disappointments both for the driver from Oviedo and for the current McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stellawhich it was at the time track engineer by Alonso: “If I could go back in time and change something, I would like a title with Ferrari – he admitted to the podcast Beyond the Grid – In the 2010our first year at Ferrari, we came close to the title, but in the end we lacked continuity. This is a substantial difference compared to the Schumacher era, which had great success after just a few attempts.”

Considerations on Alonso

In his five years in Maranello, Alonso still managed to demonstrate all his qualities, which are still recognized today by Stella: “Fernando is the most complete driver of all. Basically, it has no weak points, and this makes it unique. Maybe it's not the best in many ways, but it's very strong in all of them. No other driver can offer this in this form.”