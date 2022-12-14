The appointment as Team Principal of McLaren marks the high point in the career of Andrea Stella, who has his origins in the Ferrari of the Todt and Schumacher era. During his working life, the Italian engineer has collaborated with various Team Principals, absorbing important qualities from each one. “You learn from anyone, especially when you happen to work with strong personalities with great abilities”, comments Stella. “In the first place, Jean Todt had an incredible dedication to his work and to the team, dowry that made me understand what it means to commit to something. Working in a successful team like Ferrari in the early 2000s gave an important shape to my career in Formula 1 in its early stages”.

The new number one of the Woking team then moved on to reflect on another important figure in his career, dating back to the second half of his time at Ferrari: “As far as Domenicali was concerned, he was certainly a Team Principal who cared about people. Formula 1 revolves around engineering, but it’s essentially about the people. From Stefano I understood some qualities that must be taken into great consideration by a Team Principal, as well as learning to interact with others based on respect and listening, managing your ego.”

The review of the Team Principals concludes with Andreas Seidl, last in order of time and from whom Andrea Stella takes over the legacy of the McLaren management: “Seidl I think he brought some engineering knowledge from his past experiences and this has been very useful for me to shape the team, to make progress in some areas such as the pit stops. In this specific area, I would like to give credit to Andreas. From him I understood the importance of knowing your businessalso the engineering and operational aspects, so that we can guide people more effectively to progress”.