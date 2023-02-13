On the day of the presentation of the new MCL60 all eyes, understandably, were on the car built by the Woking team to face the 2023 season in the best possible way. However, the first official outing of the new McLaren team principal, the Italian Andrea Stella who was named team boss by CEO Zak Brown after the departure of Andreas Seidl. Fernando Alonso’s former track engineer in Ferrari is in his first adventure as number one on the wall, but has been part of the team since the now distant 2015. This then, as is clearly underlined by the initials of the new English single-seater, is a very special year for McLaren. In fact, the 60th anniversary of the foundation of the team. An additional responsibility for Stella himself, who will have to try to improve on the fifth place obtained last year in the Constructors’ standings, behind Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes and even Alpine.

“It is an honor to lead McLaren Racing in the team’s 60th anniversary season – said Stella on the sidelines of the presentation – At McLaren we have a dedicated and talented group of people and we can’t wait to get the MCL60 out on track after all the hard work and commitment from all areas of the team over the last few months“. The Orvieto manager also welcomed Oscar Piastrihighly anticipated rookie capable of winning the F3 title in 2020 and the F2 title in 2021, both at the first attempt: “We enjoyed introducing Oscar to the McLaren Technology Center and worked together to build strong relationships and best prepare him for the start of his Formula 1 career. He integrated quickly into the team and gained a lot of respect, thanks to the his humility, his brilliant intelligence and his dedication“.

The role of ‘veteran’, on the other hand, will be covered, at just 23 years old, by Lando Norriswho is preparing to start his fifth season with the team: “It was nice to get back to work with Lando – Stella underlined – now he is showing the qualities of a leader, supporting the path of the team. Lando and Oscar form a strong and talented driver line-up and we can’t wait to start the 2023 season with them at the wheel of the MCL60. Together with our colleagues at Mercedes HPP, we can be proud of our collaboration in building the MCL60 and joint efforts to move up the ranks. We are aware that we have work to do ahead of the 2023 season, but all team members are fully focused and committed to making our 60th anniversary year special.”he concluded.