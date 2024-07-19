McLaren protagonist

The Free Practice of the Hungarian Grand Prix have highlighted the potential of a McLaren which is once again one of the favourite teams for success at the Hungaroring. After a first session which saw Landon Norris and Oscar Piastri in sixth and seventh position respectively, but with a very convincing race pace, the British driver recorded the best time in FP2stopping the clock at 1:17.788 and putting two tenths ahead of reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

The team principal’s assessment

Overall performances that, as also indicated by Charles Leclerc, confirm the excellent performance and constant progress of the Woking house, which also finds its results at the Hungaroring. Positive feelings that not even the team principal hides Andrea Starwho commented on the performance of the MCL38s at the end of the first two sessions on the Hungarian circuit as follows: “Friday’s practice at the Hungaroring was useful, with extremely hot conditions in the first session, followed by a cooler FP2. – explained the Italian engineer – we were able to work on our test items all day, which helped us understand the set-up of the car. We were also able to examine the different tyres and how they behave in these hot conditions, which gives the team important data on which compound is best suited to the race. Overall, we can see that the car behaves well. Lando had a good pace the whole time“.

Further back Plates

The only negative note that emerged in FP2 was the 13th place of Oscar Platesa result that Stella focused on on the eve of a qualification that promises to be very hard-fought, not only in the top positions: “There are some things we need to check during the night to be in a position to compete for the top positions on the starting grid in a very narrow field, not only with the usual competitors, but it seems that even some midfielders have made a decent step forward. In any case, it promises to be an exciting weekend for the fans.”

Finally, Piastri expressed his own comment on his performances, with the Australian not fully satisfied with the results: “FP1 looked very good, but FP2 was challenging, so it’s important to understand why it happened. – he has declared – the other car looked quick today, which is positive for the team. If we can fix what happened in FP2, then we should be close to the front with a positive qualifying“.