Genoa – “We have already started working for the next Genoa International Boat Show and there are great expectations, it will be an edition more and more“. This was anticipated by the general director of Confindustria Nautica Marina Stella on the sidelines of the first international Italian tourism forum in Genoa.

“Clearly, the difficult coexistence with the new Levante Waterfront under construction remains – recalls Stella -. An urban reconversion which we have already seen to be, however, successful. A work which is giving us a city with the largest infrastructure under construction right now so we're not anticipating anything but we have big plans for 2024.”