Delia Duran in the house he confessed that he also has a soft spot for women and that he has had several flirtations with in the past Aida Yespica or three with her husband and another girl. It is about Starfriend and assistant of Alex Belli, who decided to come out by speaking to Free Daily and telling of their free love.

“I collaborate with Alex as a stylist and we have known each other for many years and I can say that I am his Alter Ego for creativity as a fashion photographer” – began Stella.

Between them there is a relationship of love, friendship and freedom, different from the usual canons.

“I love Alex and he loves me, but it’s an evolved concept of love; we are in 2022 and still people do not understand it and stop at the thought of possession and sex. Many see me as an alien, but I am myself, a nonconformist in love, maybe sooner or later I will meet a right person, man or woman “ – he confessed.

Even with Delia the relationship is very intimate. “We are friends, lovers and accomplices in life and work. Delia, with whom Alex has a relationship that leaves the partner free to have friends and girlfriends with relationships that are not based on superficiality, but which go beyond, she has always accepted me, I am not a danger to anyone “ – he revealed.

It’s still: “If I want to kiss Delia, I give her a kiss, like she does me, in total freedom to be able to live and share our emotions. Everyone thinks of the definition of love triangle as something that generates antagonism and possession, but it is not so indeed in love the more you let yourself free, the more the relationship is consolidated “.