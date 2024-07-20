Missed opportunity

While the Hungarian Friday unfolded, in the action on the track, between boiling temperatures and great balance in the performances of the top teams, in the paddock a curious ‘tv comparison’ between one of the most famous commentators of the Circus – the former British driver Martin Brundle – and McLaren team principal Andrea Stella. The Italian manager was interviewed live by Sky Sports F1 and Brundle has it stung by the outcome of the Silverstone racewhere victory slipped away from McLaren’s grasp due to some strategic errors.

Brundle spoke of some “uncomfortable meetings” – literally “uncomfortable meetings” – that there could have been in Woking after the somewhat disappointing outcome of the home GP. Stella however did not seem to share this consideration at all: “I’m not sure what you mean by ‘uncomfortable’ – replied team principal Papaya – but This is not how you run a Formula 1 team. A Formula 1 team is not run by emotions, otherwise it would collapse and implode very quickly, right?“.

Positive culture

Continuing his explanation, Stella explained how in McLaren the attitude is to take the positive aspects even from defeats and to analyze what went wrong without the intent to blame someone or something but only with the desire to highlight the aspects on which improvement can be made. A philosophy that in some respects recalls the no blaming culture of Toto Wolff who made Mercedes’ fortune at the beginning of the hybrid era in F1.

“For us at Silverstone there was obviously a bit of disappointment, because we were leading and somehow we were unable to capitalise on the result. – commented the McLaren team principal – but we have a certain type of approach to missed opportunities. For us, missed opportunities are a way to grow, to understand where our gaps are. to become world champions and that’s what we’re focused on. The focus is on opportunity, on growth, on how to improve. It’s not about the element of missed opportunity. So I think the briefings were very reassuring and encouraging: we were able to consolidate our culture, which is a positive and constructive culture. And for us this is just a position to be stronger next time. Nothing too emotional, just constructive”he concluded.