McLaren-Red Bull, tense stories

As told by Landon Norris in the last few hours, what happened at the Austrian Grand Prix has not diminished respect for Max Verstappen, with the British driver who has substantially scaled down his hot statements pronounced at the end of the race.

But also between the respective team principals, McLaren’s Andrea Stella and Red Bull’s Christian Horner had a less than friendly exchange in the press. The former asked Verstappen to apologize, explaining that he does not want another 2021, while the British driver rejected the criticism of his driver, reminding his counterpart of his past at Ferrari alongside Michael Schumacher.

Stella ups the ante

“I think these types of statements are quite unacceptable, and in a certain sense I think they go to show what the integrity of the person who made them is.“, explained Andrea Stella to SiriusXMwithout directly naming Horner.

The McLaren team principal continued his cold analysis: “First of all the whole battle was very entertaining and it’s a shame it didn’t last until the checkered flag. The fight was tough, but at a certain point there were maneuvers that should have been addressed immediately, for make the drivers understand that they were under observation. And I am referring in particular to Max’s braking maneuvers. This would have made them race more cautiously.”

Stella finally added: “In general we have a lot of respect for Max, what he is achieving is incredible and he is a great driver. He does not need to defend himself like this. I understand that the work of the FIA ​​and the Stewards is difficult, but this may be an opportunity to review what has happened and tighten what needs to be tightenedto ensure that the battles can last until the checkered flag”.