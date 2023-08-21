McLaren called to confirm progress

The news brought by McLaren from the Austrian Grand Prix onwards they allowed the two Woking team riders to obtain results that were anything but poor in the last four rounds of the world championship, which closed with a total of well three podiums. While Oscar Piastri finished in second position in the last Sprint race of the Belgian Grand Prix (synonymous with his first career podium in F1), the same performances were achieved by his teammate Lando Norris, also 2nd both in the home GP at Silverstone and in the following one at the Hungaroring.

Norris’ goal

The general curiosities about this sudden evolution of McLaren now fall on the appointment of Zandvoort, the first on the calendar after the nearly month-long summer break that began right at the end of the Spa-Francorchamps weekend. Will the British team be able to repeat itself in Holland as well? He did not want to give precise indications to this answer Norriswhich still looks loaded in view of this weekend: “We’re back! I had a great time during the summer holidays, spending time with friends and family, and of course I also played golf – commented – I now feel invigorated and ready to get back to racing, as we have a double date ahead of us. The first is Zandvoort. It’s a very fun circuit to drive, with various corners allowing for different trajectories. Furthermore, there is always a great atmosphere, which makes the weekend even more exciting. The team did a great job to improve the car in the first part of the season and I went back to the factory this week work with the team to try and maintain that momentum. Although the track is demanding, we want to do our best and continue to bring points to the team.”

New experience for Piastri

Very motivated to get back on track too Oscar Piastriwho put himself more to work in order to better study the characteristics of Zandvoort, a circuit never faced before by the Australian during his young career: “I can’t wait to get back to racing after the summer break – has explained – I had a good time on vacation, I enjoyed the sun and I feel recharged for the second half of the season. The next round is the Dutch GP. Zandvoort is a new track for meso I have worked hard on the simulator with the engineers to get ready for the weekend. I’m ready and excited to get back in the car and see all the Papaya fans in the stands. We try to bring home some good results”.

A message for the second half of the championship

Willingness to do well and to improve the performances obtained up to now also underlined by the Team Principal Andrea Stellawho points to a still positive second half of the championship based on the latest results: “The summer break is over and it’s time to get back to racing – added the Umbrian engineer – it was good for the team to take some time off and reset in view of the last ten races of the season, after the efforts made in the first half of the world championship. In the last four races we have achieved excellent results, but we also have highlighted some areas where we need to improve. Zandvoort is one of the shortest circuits of the year, but full of interesting corners. The circuit features a unique rolling nature through the sand dunes and is a challenging course. Thanks to the team’s tireless work, we have achieved significant improvements since the start of the season and we aim to start the second half of the season on a positive note“.