Home page politics

Of: Felix Durach

Split

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks at a meeting in Kyiv. © Andrew Kravchenko/dpa

On Friday morning Federal President Steinmeier wants to call for cohesion in a speech. The cabinet around Chancellor Scholz is completely absent from the event.

Berlin – Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier addresses the German population in a speech on Friday morning. When the 66-year-old wants to call on society to stick together in view of the Ukraine war, the federal government shines with its absence. Not a single member of the cabinet will be present at the speech by the head of state at Bellevue Palace. He reports that daily mirror with reference to the Office of the Federal President.

Steinmeier wants to call for cohesion in a speech – the federal government shines with its absence

Neither Chancellor Olaf Scholz nor any of his ministers were apparently able to attend the speech of the Federal President. There are also other prominent names on the long list of cancellations. The President of the Bundestag, Bärbel Bas, can also be excused.

At the event with the German National Foundation on Friday in Berlin (11:00 a.m.), the former foreign minister wants to use his speech to evoke the cohesion of German society – despite the burden of high energy prices, inflation, political polarization and protests. The speech at his official residence at Bellevue Palace is themed “Strengthening everything that unites us”. The ARD broadcasts them in a special broadcast and describes the event as a “state of the nation speech.” At the beginning of the week, Steinmeier traveled to Ukraine for an official visit for the first time since the start of the Ukraine war.

Speech by Federal President Steinmeier – Merz and Dürr expected as guests

However, the Office of the Federal President emphasized that almost all political parties want to send representatives. Among others, CDU leader Friedrich Merz and the parliamentary group leader of the FDP, Christian Dürr, are expected. Green leader Ricarda Lang also apologized. The former Federal Presidents Christian Wulff and Joachim Gauck are also expected as guests (fdp/dpa)