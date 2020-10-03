On the 30th anniversary of German unity, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier highlighted the “paradox” of reunification. “We are nowhere near as far as we should be. But at the same time we are much further than we think, ”said Steinmeier on Saturday at the central celebration of the Day of German Unity in Potsdam, with a view to the failures in the past three decades and simultaneous economic successes in East Germany.

Steinmeier recalled that the upheaval in East Germany 30 years ago hit “every family”. In the West, on the other hand, most people would have followed the turnaround “from a distance – and often from a distance”. “To actually share the history of division and unity with one another – this task remains, even 30 years after reunification,” warned the Federal President.

Steinmeier pointed out that there was still a clear wage gap between East and West. “Too few large companies have settled east of the Elbe,” he criticized. And one still has to look for East Germans “with a magnifying glass” in the management floors of companies, universities, the judiciary, the media or the Bundeswehr.

“Today we live in the best Germany that has ever existed.”

At the same time, Leipzig or Rostock are now economically stronger than some cities in the Ruhr area, Steinmeier emphasized. “It now attracts more people from West to East than the other way around, and many East German universities and research institutes have long since become magnets for students and scientists from all over the world,” he said. “Today we live in the best Germany that has ever existed.”

Steinmeier suggested building a memorial for the Peaceful Revolution in the GDR. Even today, the courage and drive that led to the fall of the Berlin Wall in East Germany and then demonstrated by 16 million people in coping with the radical change, said the Federal President as a justification.

Such a memorial could be a place “that commemorates the many unknowns and acquaintances who bravely opposed state power with candles in their hands,” said Steinmeier. “The Peaceful Revolution brought down a dictatorship. This is a great moment that will forever have a place in our German history of democracy. ”

The Federal President recalled that reunification in 1990 was fundamentally different from the founding of the Reich in 1871. “National unity in 1871 was brutally enforced, with iron and blood, after wars with our neighbors, based on Prussian dominance, on militarism and nationalism.” With a view to right-wing extremist demonstrators who had stormed the stairs to the Reichstag with Reich flags, Steinmeier said : “They want a different state, an authoritarian and aggressively marginalized state.”

Woidke: Growing together is not a sure-fire success

“The growing together of East and West was and is not a sure-fire success,” said Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) as the incumbent Federal Council President at the celebration in Potsdam. For many, the start of an all-German identity was “a long and sometimes difficult one Path”

been, he said. In the meantime, the Day of German Unity is a reminder of “which country of freedom we live in Germany today.” One must not allow this to be often forgotten and often deliberately ignored by some, said Woidke.