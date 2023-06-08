Home page politics

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has signed the law on the controversial electoral law reform. However, the Bavarian CSU wants to sue.

Munich/Berlin – The controversial electoral law reform to reduce the size of the Bundestag can come into force. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier signed the law on this. This was announced by the Office of the Federal President on Thursday (June 8) in Berlin. The law now only has to be published in the Federal Law Gazette. However, it is already clear that it will be reviewed by the Federal Constitutional Court.

Controversial electoral law reform: CSU wants to sue in Karlsruhe

The CSU-led Bavarian state government has already decided to sue in Karlsruhe. And the CDU/CSU parliamentary group wants to have the constitutionality checked with an abstract legal review action. The Union, but also the left feels disadvantaged by the reform and does not consider it compatible with the Basic Law.

The law was passed by the Bundestag in March with the votes of the traffic light groups SPD, Greens, FDP and some AfD MPs. It passed the Federal Council in May. It was then subjected to the usual legal examination in the Office of the Federal President. (dpa/pm)