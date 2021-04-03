In the middle of the third wave of pandemics, the Federal President sees the country in a crisis of confidence. As an antidote, he demands clear and understandable rules from politics.

Berlin – Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has demanded understandable and pragmatic regulations in the fight against Corona * and called on citizens to take a joint effort against the third wave of pandemics. “Let’s all get together, dear compatriots! Let’s get out what’s in us, ”he said in a televised address recorded on Friday that will be broadcast on Saturday. “Let’s not be outraged only at the others or at those up there. Let’s not constantly show what is not possible, but rather that it can be done if everyone does their part. “

In his Easter address, Steinmeier admitted a “crisis of trust” and errors in testing, vaccination and digitization. “After 13 months, perseverance slogans don’t help. All the appeals to patience and reason and discipline become blunt in these grueling times. ”The head of state warned urgently against political disputes as an end in itself. The federal and state governments, parties or coalitions and surveys should not play the main role. “We need clarity and determination, we need understandable and pragmatic regulations so that people have orientation, so that this country can get what it is made of,” he demanded.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier: Expectations for those in power are clear – “Get together!”

The pandemic is holding the mirror up to Germany, said Steinmeier and called a “tendency to want to regulate everything, our fear of risk, the shifting of responsibility”. It will have to be worked out how this can be changed and how the institutions can be made more crisis-proof. In the middle of the third wave of pandemics, it now takes “all strength from all sides to break it”. The Federal President set the people on “severe restrictions” in the next few weeks. He expresses understanding for the displeasure of some with the corona policy. Just as the pandemic demands a lot from the citizens, they should also demand a lot from politics. The expectation of those in power is clear: “Get together!”

In a democracy, trust is based “on a very fragile agreement between the citizens and their state. You, state, do your part; I mean citizens, ”warned the Federal President. In the end, however, “trust in democracy is nothing more than this: trusting ourselves”. There is every reason for this, said Steinmeier, with a view to the vaccines developed in record time. He trusts all vaccines approved in Germany, Steinmeier emphasized against the background of his vaccination with the Astrazeneca vaccine on Thursday. Vaccination is the most important step on the way out of the pandemic – “Take part!”, He appealed.

Easter address by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier: “We should only take stock at the end”

Steinmeier admitted that the way out of the pandemic is longer than hoped. Many neighboring states are hit even harder, others are further than Germany, no one has reached their destination. “We should only take stock at the end.”

The Federal President also tried to give people hope at Easter. A few months ago after the first corona wave, people wanted to see themselves “with satisfaction as the pandemic world champion”. “Today we are outbidding ourselves.” He asked himself: “Why does it always have to be superlative in Germany – exulting or saddened to death?” The truth is: You are not a pandemic world champion, but you are also not a total failure. “We doubt a lot, but we can also do a lot. And it is now a question of ability, not of doubt. “The Federal President appealed:” Let us have confidence in ourselves and we will take care of each other! ”

The TV address will be broadcast on Saturday (April 3rd) from 7.18pm on ZDF and from 8.10pm on Das Erste.

