Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier sets two major topics in his Christmas speech 2022: the Ukraine war and its consequences – and climate change.

Berlin – In his Christmas speech 2022, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier appealed for confidence – especially in view of the consequences of the Ukraine war. “Yes, these are rough times. We’re facing headwinds,” said Steinmeier. “And yet: Christmas is the right moment to look at what gives us confidence. And there is.”

However, the German head of state conceded that there was no prospect of an early end to the bloody Russian war of aggression. “The brutal Russian attack on Ukraine, the return of the war to Europe, the terrible suffering of the Ukrainians, and the fear of an escalation of the fighting – all this disturbs and frightens many people in our country,” said Steinmeier. At the same time, the Federal President warned not to neglect the fight against climate change.

Steinmeier’s “Christmas wish”: “Take confidence into the new year”

“If there was one good thing this year, it was the experience: we’ll get through this together,” said Steinmeier, according to preliminary reports. “And that’s why it’s my Christmas wish that we take this confidence with us into the new year. That we strengthen everything that connects us.” Ukraine asserts itself against them Russian attacks with great courage. Europe stand together. “And our country is once again surpassing itself in the face of the challenge. We didn’t panic, we didn’t let ourselves be driven apart.”

The democratic state alleviates the hardest burdens. Many in the companies worked to come out of the crisis stronger. “And you all helped,” said Steinmeier to the people in Germany. “I know how much this crisis is asking of you all, that many have to limit themselves. But our generosity in dealing with each other, nobody can take that away from us.” Steinmeier thanked the people in Germany for their commitment and their humanity, which had helped “to make life a little brighter for others”.

Steinmeier praises people in Germany for dealing with the Ukraine war: “I’m proud of our country”

“We were capable of so much more this year than we possibly thought we were capable of,” said the Federal President. People acted boldly when help was needed. They stood up for each other. “I’m proud of our country, where so many people lend a hand – not because they have to, but because they feel responsible for others and for the community.” , that endures: “We are creative, hard-working and show solidarity. And from this we can draw strength and hope for the new year.”

Broadcast dates for Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s Christmas speech December 25, 7:08 p.m.: ZDF December 25, 8:10 p.m.: The first

Steinmeier dampened hopes of the Ukraine war. Although it is the dearest wish that peace should reign again. “But this peace is not yet tangible. And it must be a just peace that neither rewards the land grab nor leaves the people in Ukraine to the arbitrariness and violence of their occupiers.” Until peace can come, it is a human imperative to help those who are attacked, threatened and oppressed. “With this, too, we are casting a light of hope in the darkness of injustice.”

Steinmeier calls for reconciliation in the climate dispute – appeal to the “last generation” and their critics

Steinmeier warned that despite these concerns, the fight against climate change had lost none of its urgency. He needs everyone in the country. The Federal President spoke more or less directly to the members of the “last generation” activist group – as well as to their critics. “I wish that older people would be willing to change again later in life. And that the younger ones get involved, that they are critical – without harming the cause of climate protection by antagonizing others.”

Both the ambition of the young and the experience of the old are needed, said Steinmeier. “Because we all have a common goal: that the younger generation is not the ‘last generation’, but the first generation in a climate-friendly world.” The complete recording of the speech will be broadcast on Sunday evening (December 25) by ARD and ZDF.

Steinmeier was re-elected to a second term as Federal President in February – shortly before the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “I can only warn President Putin not to underestimate the strength of democracy,” he said at the time to applause from members of the Federal Assembly. (dpa/fn/AFP)