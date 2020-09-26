B.undespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for consistent action against right-wing extremism in the police at a commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Oktoberfest attack. “Enemies of freedom and democracy must not be tolerated in the police. Every effort must be made to expose right-wing extremist networks where they are, “said Steinmeier on Saturday in Munich with a view to right-wing extremist suspected cases in the police in North Rhine-Westphalia. “Right-wing extremism has deep roots in our society”.

He trusts the police and knows what the officers are doing. You deserved trust. “The police leadership and the politically responsible must not tolerate a climate in which they arise and can be covered by others”.

Steinmeier raised the question of possible recurring deficits in the prosecution of right-wing extremist acts. “Are right-wing extremist networks in law enforcement too seldom noticed and even seldom taken seriously?” Asked Steinmeier. The history of right-wing extremist acts allows two answers. “Either the realization that these assassins also have an environment, are integrated into networks or have been inspired by them, only prevailed late – too late. Or, second alternative: This knowledge was deliberately disregarded. “

Steinmeier referred to the murders of the NSU terrorist cell, which had been misunderstood for years. The terror of right-wing terror is close again, “right now, after the murder of Walter Lübcke, after the deeds of Halle and Hanau”. Mistakes have to be recognized and corrected – “with all emphasis and with all seriousness,” said Steinmeier. “Looking the other way is no longer allowed.” This applies after the Oktoberfest attack, after the NSU trial, after the threatening letters of NSU 2.0, after weapons finds and enemy lists of so-called prepper groups with connections to reservists of the Bundeswehr, after the discovery of a right-wing extremist chat group within the police North Rhine-Westphalia.



A documentation center for the Oktoberfest attack was set up in Munich.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) apologized for the misjudgments and omissions at the commemoration of the Oktoberfest attack. “I am sorry and I apologize for the mistakes that were made in the investigation, but also in the assessment,” he said. He is speaking as Prime Minister and legal successor to all other Prime Ministers, but also as the person responsible for the Free State.

“Anyone who underestimates right-wing extremists is sinning against democracy,” said Söder. He made a “protection promise”: “We will not allow right-wing extremism, hatred, anti-Semitism, racism to be tolerated, accepted or somehow underestimated.” Rather, the Free State will oppose it with all its might. Söder paid special tribute to the victims of the attack, the relatives and survivors. “We bow,” said the Prime Minister. “We will never forget this day.”

On September 26, 1980, the Munich Oktoberfest was the target of the worst right-wing extremist attack in post-war history. The assassin Gundolf Köhler had placed and detonated a bomb in a waste basket at the main entrance to the festival area. In addition to the attacker, twelve Oktoberfest visitors were killed and 221 people were injured, some seriously.

The investigators originally assumed that Köhler had carried out the attack as a lovesick student who was under examination stress. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office is now assuming a right-wing extremist motive.