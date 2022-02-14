Home page politics

Corona virus: Steinmeier fears further protests after the end of the pandemic © Christoph Soeder / dpa

The re-elected Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier foresees a continuation of protests in Germany even after the end of the corona pandemic.

Berlin – «I am afraid that this type of protest, which is directed against democracy and decision-making processes, will not end with the end of the pandemic, that the organizations are looking for new topics, including new fears that are in of society in order to exploit them for their purposes, »said Steinmeier on Sunday to the broadcasters RTL and ntv. “This could in fact also include the fight against climate change or the measures against climate change,” added Steinmeier. Steinmeier said to climate activists who block the highways: “We have enough legitimate forms of protest in Germany.” Although the Basic Law provides for freedom of assembly, it does not justify impunity. “Criminal offenses can also be committed during demonstrations, and anyone who engages in civil disobedience must be prepared for such crimes to be prosecuted.”

When asked about a motto for his second term, Steinmeier said on ZDF: “I would like to help establish an attitude among the German population that does not see governments and democracy and democratic institutions as something alien to you.” He would like to activate and convince people “that in a democracy you may have to take responsibility yourself”. The Federal President emphasized that these do not have to be political offices in the narrower sense. “Anyone who thinks of more than just themselves, anyone who does something for the community in the municipal council or in the association, is a strengthening of democracy.” (dpa)