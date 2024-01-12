bPresident Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called on the federal government to involve citizens more in important decisions and to also involve the opposition. The many successive crises created uncertainty, he told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (Saturday), referring to the traffic light coalition’s poor poll numbers.

“If the credibility of a government declines, it is also due to the fact that decisions have not been sufficiently communicated or accepted or are being overshadowed by internal disputes that are leaking out,” said Steinmeier. “The government must have an interest in improving this.”

Criticism of the handling of the farmers' protests

Steinmeier was also critical of how the farmers' protests were handled. “Lack of speech between the federal government and the farmers harms everyone involved,” said the Federal President. In the current situation it is “urgently necessary for personal discussions to take place”.

For days, thousands of farmers across Germany have been protesting with tractor blockades against plans by the traffic light coalition to cut subsidies in the agricultural sector – although the federal government has partially withdrawn the plans.

Steinmeier advised politicians to leave the capital Berlin more often and go out into the country, as he does when he repeatedly moves his official residence to smaller cities for a few days. He wants to take away the feeling from people there that no one is interested in them. “Sometimes it helps just to go and say we want to hear you. In this respect, I actually think more presence in rural areas is urgently needed.”







Steinmeier advises more cooperation

The debates in Germany have become more heated and there is a growing acceptance of populist positions that make governing more difficult, said Steinmeier. “This causes unrest, including among those responsible for politics. This makes it all the more important to find the strength to work together.”

The Federal President emphasized: “Citizens have the expectation that those responsible in parliament will recognize when the whole thing is really at stake.” There have always been situations in the history of the Federal Republic where the government and the opposition came together even after the fiercest disputes – for example with the questions of ties to the West, the Eastern treaties or the asylum compromise in 1993. “I hope that this is not ruled out now either.”

The CDU chairman Friedrich Merz has long complained that Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is not responding to offers of cooperation, for example on a cross-party compromise to limit disorderly immigration to Germany. Prime ministers complain that the relationship between the federal and state governments is worse than it has been for a long time. The federal government makes many decisions without involving the states affected.







Concern about right-wing populism in Germany

Steinmeier is also concerned about the increasing right-wing populism in Germany. He called on people to vote responsibly in the upcoming elections. “If we look back into history, we realize: Extremists have always been the misfortune of our country.”

In this context, Steinmeier also referred to the recently announced meeting between right-wing extremist circles and AfD officials in Potsdam. This shows “that we have to be very vigilant”.

The AfD is stable at over 20 percent in opinion polls nationwide. In Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg, where new state parliaments will be elected in September, it is over 30 percent. According to the surveys, it is by far the strongest force in all three federal states.

AfD ban process would “probably take a very long time”

Germany has so far lived very well with its democracy, as shaped by the Basic Law, said Steinmeier. “Many things have been achieved in this country that others long for.” This was successful because there was a willingness to compromise even after sharp political disputes. “I would very much like every voter to remember this very emphatically before casting their vote.” He hopes that everyone who votes “does so not only in a mood of anger or frustration – but also with awareness of the fact Consequences”.

Steinmeier made it clear that he thinks little of a process to ban the AfD. He couldn't assess the chances of success and the process would probably take a very long time. “I recommend that we concentrate on what is possible and necessary this year: we should give better answers, we should organize democratic majorities and strengthen them.”