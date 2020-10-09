On the first anniversary of the Halle attack, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for people to take a stand against anti-Semitism and misanthropy. The Basic Law is an obligation for every individual to interfere and stand up if the human dignity of others is disregarded, said Steinmeier on Friday in Halle according to a speech manuscript that was distributed in advance.

Anti-Semitism is a seismograph for the state of democracy. The more openly he expresses himself, the more strongly values, tolerance and respect for human dignity are challenged. “That is why we must be alarmed when critics of the Corona measures revive old anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and spread them a million times over,” said Steinmeier.

The head of state expressed his condolences to the survivors, victims and bereaved. He felt deep sadness. Even a year after the attack, he still felt shame and anger that it was necessary to protect Jewish places of worship in this country and that anti-Semitic acts were increasing.

The Federal President also referred to other right-wing extremist acts of violence. “Today we remember the attack in Halle. A few weeks ago I spoke to the relatives of the Hanau victims, and shortly afterwards in Munich we remembered the victims of the Oktoberfest attack 40 years ago. “ Steinmeier spoke of a bloody line connecting these and other acts. “Right-wing extremism goes deep into our society and right-wing extremism goes way back in our history.”

On October 9, 2019, a heavily armed perpetrator had thrown explosives over the wall of the synagogue grounds in Halle and tried to penetrate the church. When that failed, he shot and killed a 40-year-old passer-by, killed a 20-year-old while attacking a nearby kebab shop, and injured and traumatized numerous other people before he was caught. The 28-year-old German Stephan Balliet has admitted the fact that the trial against him is currently underway at the Naumburg Higher Regional Court.

On the first anniversary of the terrorist attack, the Jewish community unveiled a memorial in the courtyard of the attacked synagogue. In the center of the work of art is the door of the house of God, which withstood the shootings of the assassin.

The door held out and was still a sign of destruction, said the President of the Central Council of Jews, Josef Schuster, at the unveiling. The Jews in the synagogue had to endure fear of death and two people would have paid for the perpetrator’s anger over his failure with their lives. “The bullet holes remind us that if the perpetrator had had better weapons, there would have been a horrific bloodbath.”

Schuster said that he had traveled to Halle with mixed feelings. The memory of the Tattag still causes pain, at the same time he is pleased how much the community stands together and how many expressions of solidarity there have been. “Germany is our home,” said Schuster. Halle is the home of the local community and the families and friends of the two killed. “And we won’t let this home be taken from us!” (dpa)