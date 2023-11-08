Twelve guests, Jews and Palestinians, met at Bellevue Palace. After Hamas’ attack on Israel, the Federal President appealed to the Arab community to distance themselves from anti-Semitism.

EIt was an attempt to show examples of success alongside failure. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier invited twelve guests to Bellevue Palace on Wednesday to talk to them about how the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has broken out again with such force, is affecting coexistence in Germany. Strictly speaking, there were not twelve, but six times two guests. In each case, people who have long been trying to promote peaceful coexistence between Jews and Muslims in Germany. Despite the commitment of these people and the positive impact they have achieved, they described how difficult their task has become as a result of Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel on October 7th.

Dervis Hizarci came to the conversation with Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer, who had just turned 102 years old. Remembering the crimes of the National Socialists has long been her life’s work. Hizarci, a son of Turkish immigrants who was born in Berlin and grew up in Neukölln, is not only involved in many initiatives against racism and discrimination, but is also chairman of the Kreuzberg Initiative against Anti-Semitism (KIgA).