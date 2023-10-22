bPresident Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called on all citizens in Germany to protect Jewish life in the country. This protection is a state responsibility, “but it is also a civic duty,” Steinmeier said on Sunday in front of thousands of people at a rally against anti-Semitism and for solidarity with Israel at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. “I really ask everyone in our country to accept this civic duty.”

In view of the anti-Semitic riots of the past few days, Steinmeier called it “unbearable that Jews are afraid again today – in this country of all places.” It is unbearable that Jewish parents no longer send their children to school and that the Berlin Holocaust Memorial has to be protected by the police.

“Every single attack on Jews and Jewish institutions is a disgrace for Germany.” Steinmeier said: “Anti-Semitism is a red line.” Hatred of Israel that is expressed on the streets should not be tolerated.

“We Germans suffer, we pray, we plead with you.”

The terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel, the news and images “also deeply hurt us here in Germany,” said Steinmeier. After Hamas’ attack on Israel, nothing will be the same for the people of Israel and for all Jews. “Never since the end of the Shoah have so many Jews been murdered,” said Steinmeier.



The rally against anti-Semitism takes place in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

Image: AFP



“Israel has the right to defend itself against this terror. And Germany is firmly on Israel’s side.” At the same time, the terror also affects people in the Gaza Strip whose interests Hamas only claims to represent.

The Federal President called out to the relatives of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas: “We Germans are suffering, we are praying, we are pleading with you.” The Germans wanted to do everything for the release of the hostages. Steinmeier appealed to the hostage takers to release the innocent people.