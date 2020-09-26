On the 40th anniversary of the Oktoberfest attack, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for a more decisive action against right-wing extremist networks – including in the police. “Enemies of freedom and democracy” should not be tolerated.

ZOn the 40th anniversary of the Oktoberfest attack, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for consistent action against right-wing extremist networks. “The right-wing terrorist murders of the past few decades were not the work of confused people,” he said on Saturday in Munich, according to a speech that had been spread in advance. Rather, the perpetrators were “involved in networks of hatred and violence”. “We have to track down these networks. We have to fight them – even more decisively than before, “demanded Steinmeier.

“We know that right-wing extremist networks exist,” said the Federal President. “The series of murders by the NSU has shed light on this blind corner of criminal prosecution.” At the same time, it had become clear that “investigations will come to nothing if they are not carried out without reservation, as they should be.”

The commemoration of the Oktoberfest attack must be an occasion to “think about mistakes, omissions and blind spots in the investigation of right-wing extremist attacks in the past,” demanded Steinmeier. This includes the question of “whether there were, and possibly still are, typical, repetitive deficits in law enforcement”.

“Looking away is no longer allowed”

According to the manuscript, Steinmeier also pointed to incidents within the police authorities in his speech, such as the recently uncovered right-wing extremist chat group within the police in North Rhine-Westphalia. “Looking the other way is no longer allowed,” he said, referring to such cases.

He trusts the police. However, “enemies of freedom and democracy” should not be tolerated in the police. “Every effort must be made to expose right-wing extremist networks where they exist. The police leadership and the politically responsible must not tolerate a climate in which they arise and can be covered by others, ”emphasized Steinmeier.

“Right-wing extremism has deep roots in our society,” admitted the Federal President at the same time. The memory of the many “right-wing extremist acts of terrorism and the large number of their victims” must have an appropriate place in the country’s collective memory.

For the 40th anniversary, a new documentation center on the right-wing terrorist attack was installed on the Theresienwiese in Munich Source: dpa / Sven Hoppe

On September 26, 1980, the Munich Oktoberfest was the target of the worst right-wing extremist attack in post-war history. The assassin Gundolf Köhler had placed and detonated a bomb in a waste basket at the main entrance to the festival area. In addition to the attacker, twelve Oktoberfest visitors were killed and 221 people were injured, some seriously.

The investigators originally assumed that Köhler had carried out the attack as a lovesick student who was under examination stress. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office is now assuming a right-wing extremist motive.