From: Florian Naumann

In his Christmas speech in 2023, the Federal President takes politicians to task. Frank-Walter Steinmeier also calls for solidarity.

Berlin – In his traditional Christmas speech, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called on the people of Germany not to give up hope for peace and to move together as a society. In 2023, too, the world “showed its dark side,” said Steinmeier. Everyone longs for a more peaceful world, including himself. “And I think we must never give up on it.”

The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine is now entering its second winter and since the fall “we have seen with horror the atrocities of Hamas and the victims of the war in the Middle East,” Steinmeier continued. It is justified to expect those politically responsible “to fight for the right path, but also to provide answers that will help us as a country.” Steinmeier's Christmas speech shines, among other things The first on the evening of Christmas Day (December 25th, 8:10 p.m.).

Steinmeier takes politics to task at Christmas: “Many people missed that”

Citizens are likely to expect Democrats to work together where the common whole is at stake. “Many people missed that. Some turn away, others curse everything and everyone,” he said, according to the text of the speech distributed in advance by the Federal President’s Office.

"Our constitution is something we can be proud of," says Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

But when things get stressful in a democracy, then there are “better advisors than anger and contempt,” warned Steinmeier. “Even better than those who act as if there is always a simple answer to the questions of the future. Good advice includes courage and cooperation.” This also includes keeping an eye on everyone. Steinmeier: “We can only move forward together, and not if everyone withdraws into their own world.”

Steinmeier's Christmas speech 2023: Thanks to helpers in Germany

But he wants people to be able to close the door behind themselves over the holidays and enjoy the time with their loved ones. His thanks also go to those who are on the move so that “we can all celebrate in peace and safety.” He named the police, fire brigade and Bundeswehr. “Or you, in the clinics, in the homes or in the facilities, who today also care for other people, for people in emotional distress, for people without a roof over their heads! Thank you for being here.”

There are millions of people who stand up decisively and courageously for others, who are committed to peaceful coexistence in a society of many. “And these people are the ones who give me courage. They bring warmth to our country,” said Steinmeier. In his Christmas address in 2022, Steinmeier praised “generosity” in Germany.

Next year, the Federal Republic will celebrate the 75th birthday of its own democracy, he said. “Our constitution is something we can be proud of,” he said. And: “This foundation has supported our country well so far, even when things have become more difficult. And I am convinced that it will continue to carry us in the future. And that's why I want to encourage all of us to trust in this foundation. Let’s make ourselves aware more often: Germany is and remains a good country.” (AFP/dpa/fn)