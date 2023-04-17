OOrders and prices are snapshots. They are not proof of achievement, but messages from the lender. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who receives the highest German medal as Federal President qua office, tried to convey the impression of exclusivity when awarding Angela Merkel. But there is no upper limit. And the awards of the Grand Crosses to Adenauer and Kohl in the midst and directly at the end of their chancellorships were only reported in comparatively dry words at the time.

Only a short time later, the chancellor of the unit was considered persona non grata and a case for the public prosecutor because of the donation scandal. It took time and effort to change that.

It could have been prevented, even Merkel

So it is now Steinmeier who promotes Merkel to a Valhalla that he created himself. The praise of her experiences, her life’s work, her “chancellorship” in a system of “very male-dominated rules” and the list of hostilities to which Angela Merkel was exposed come at a special time, at a turning point. As with Kohl, the award would have made more sense immediately at the end of his term of office. Today, since the weaknesses are obvious despite all the enduring admiration for the backbreaking 16-year job in the Chancellery, Steinmeier leaves it at that to call for “new thinking” in view of the Russian war of aggression.

Yes, this break forces us to review positions. But who put us in this position? Anyone who sees himself as a lawyer for Eastern Europe could have taken preventive action. Dealing with the refugee crisis, which should not be repeated, but on the contrary now persists and swells, is anything but a glorious page.

Steinmeier has once again ennobled Angela Merkel’s irritating insistence that she basically did everything right. He’s already secured his order. But the politics in which he was also involved deserved none.