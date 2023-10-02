bFederal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has spoken out in favor of limiting illegal migration to Germany. “We have to curb so-called illegal migration,” said Steinmeier in an interview with ARD “Tagesthemen” broadcast on Monday on the eve of German Unity Day. In particular, Steinmeier supported examining asylum applications from people who have little or no chance of asylum at the EU’s external borders.

If rejected asylum seekers were to be deported there, “the number of arrivals in Germany would also decrease,” Steinmeier continued. However, the Federal President added that people should refrain from pretending that there is one lever that will make the problem disappear tomorrow.

With regard to migration, Steinmeier said that the overload in numerous municipalities when dealing with asylum seekers reminded him of the period between 1992 and 1993. At that time there were “signals of overload” from mayors and mayors, which led to “politics taking action.” . People also have this expectation right now.

Restriction of the right to asylum in 1993 after a compromise

In 1993, in view of the immigration of hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers to Germany every year, the then federal government made up of the CDU/CSU parties and the FDP as well as the opposition SPD agreed on the so-called asylum compromise, as a result of which the basic right to asylum was significantly restricted.







Regarding the current status of German unity 33 years after reunification, Steinmeier said in the “Tagesthemen” interview that living conditions between the West and East had converged in terms of infrastructure and pension values. However, it is not just about material issues, but “about the feeling of being equal”. Many East Germans “have the feeling that they are not heard and not seen,” said Steinmeier. East German stories must “become more part of our common history.”

In Germany, the difference between town and country is also becoming a more pressing problem – both in the west and in the east. Steinmeier said that this was about “the fact that clubs are dying, that the place is no longer so lively, that the last bar is gone, that the distances to schools and doctors have become much longer.” Since significantly more people live in rural areas in the East than in the West, politicians have to take a closer look here.