Of: George Anastasiadis

The Federal President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has acknowledged mistakes in dealing with Russia. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

During his appearance on the ZDF morning magazine, Federal President Steinmeier admitted that he had made mistakes in dealing with Russia and Putin. That deserves respect.

Munich – This is what is called forward defence: the vehemence with which Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier admits his failure in Russia policy is impressive because it is completely free of the stubbornness that is otherwise usual in politics. You can tell how shocked the top man in the state is that his ideals turned out to be a big lie.

Steinmeier admits his mistakes – Merkel can’t do it

The SPD politician was the architect of the common European home in which Putin’s Russia would find its respected place. Now the supposed partner has revealed himself as a notorious liar and “bunkered warmonger” (Steinmeier), and he immediately set the whole house on fire. The president gloomily prophesies that there will be no return to the old normal, which some Germans still dream of. Again, he might be right.

Steinmeier does not clamber the story. He admits his mistake. That deserves respect. At the same time, the Federal President shames the former Chancellor. Their dry public statement after months of silence can be summed up as follows: I don’t know what I should have done differently. So much dogmatism in the face of the war apocalypse in Europe, which Berlin politics unfortunately did not help to prevent, just makes you sad and stunned.

Germany must now reinvent itself at European level

Germany faces the historic task of reinventing itself as a European ally and regaining the shattered trust of its partners. Like Steinmeier, our country must also put its lifelong lies behind it and stand by the people whom Putin threatens with total annihilation, with empathy and, yes, also with arms deliveries. The time when people in Berlin first asked permission from the Kremlin is over.